AI lifts India public cloud spend 28.1% to $17.5B
India's tech scene is getting a major boost from artificial intelligence (AI), according to a new report.
Spending on public cloud services is set to jump by 28.1% and reach $17.5 billion in 2026, with companies shifting more of their work to cloud platforms like IaaS and PaaS so they can handle bigger AI projects.
Private equity pushes GCCs in India
Private equity firms are now encouraging their portfolio companies to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, expanding beyond just multinational companies.
These centers focus on improving AI, engineering, product development, and analytics, making the tech sector faster and more efficient.
The report also points out that India's AI services market pulls in $10 billion to $12 billion each year, with about a quarter of businesses moving their AI ideas from testing to real-world use.