AI megacycle: Tech firms prioritize investments over shareholder payouts

Predictions for tech revenue growth and investment focus

HSBC expects tech company revenues to jump from $2.3 trillion in 2025 to $2.8 trillion by 2026.

With 61% of cash flow now going toward new investments (and less toward buybacks or dividends), it's clear where their priorities lie.

NVIDIA and Microsoft stand out for being especially well-prepared.

HSBC is bullish on Alphabet and NVIDIA with "Buy" ratings, but sees Apple's growth as more modest, giving it a "Hold."