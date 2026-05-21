AI prompts Indian firms to cut then shift to contracts
AI is shaking up how Indian companies hire.
Many firms first cut staff, sometimes by one-half, after bringing in AI, but later realized they needed people to keep things running smoothly.
Now, companies are leaning into contract and outsourced roles, with TeamLease suggesting 20% to 30% of the workforce should stay flexible to keep up with fast tech changes.
Companies hike AI and cyber pay
With AI on the rise, there's a big need for talent in areas like cybersecurity and AI itself. Companies are offering 30% to 40% higher salaries to attract these specialists.
A recent report says almost every company expects AI-focused jobs to take center stage by 2026, with many planning major team shakeups.
Still, finding the right people isn't easy: skills gaps and location preferences make hiring a challenge.
India's capability centers expand beyond IT
It's not just about IT anymore: global capability centers in India are expanding beyond IT roles as tech transforms different fields.