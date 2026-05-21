AI prompts Indian firms to cut then shift to contracts Business May 21, 2026

AI is shaking up how Indian companies hire.

Many firms first cut staff, sometimes by one-half, after bringing in AI, but later realized they needed people to keep things running smoothly.

Now, companies are leaning into contract and outsourced roles, with TeamLease suggesting 20% to 30% of the workforce should stay flexible to keep up with fast tech changes.