AI reshapes software jobs as senior roles boom, newcomers struggle

Experienced AI engineers see pay surge

Fresh graduates are feeling the squeeze, with unemployment close to 6% as companies look for people with five or more years of experience.

Entry-level jobs are shrinking fast, but experienced engineers, especially those working on AI, are seeing big pay bumps (At venture-backed startups, median base salaries have reached $200,000, with some offers going significantly higher).

The result: a "two-speed" job market where senior talent is in demand and entry-level opportunities are becoming harder to access.