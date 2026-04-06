AI reshapes software jobs as senior roles boom, newcomers struggle
AI is shaking up software jobs in a big way. Job openings have jumped by 30% (over 67,000 open positions), but layoffs are also high, more than 52,000 people let go.
The twist? Companies want experienced engineers for AI projects, so while senior roles are booming, it's getting harder for newcomers to break in.
Experienced AI engineers see pay surge
Fresh graduates are feeling the squeeze, with unemployment close to 6% as companies look for people with five or more years of experience.
Entry-level jobs are shrinking fast, but experienced engineers, especially those working on AI, are seeing big pay bumps (At venture-backed startups, median base salaries have reached $200,000, with some offers going significantly higher).
The result: a "two-speed" job market where senior talent is in demand and entry-level opportunities are becoming harder to access.