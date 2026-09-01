AI security startup AIR closes $50 million seed round this September
AIR, an AI security startup, just scored $50 million in seed funding this September.
Founded by Yair Saban and Niv Hoffman, both seasoned professionals in the field, AIR is all about keeping AI tools safe as companies start using them more.
Their platform checks what AI agents are doing inside organizations, vets their plug-ins and add-ons, and blocks anything that doesn't pass security muster.
AIR blocks 27% of plug-ins
AIR already works with more than 20 big-name clients in finance and pharmaceuticals, helping them manage risks as they adopt AI.
Unlike some competitors, AIR constantly reviews plug-ins and tools, blocking 27% for security reasons, and offers a marketplace of pre-approved skills to make things safer.
With support from Sequoia and Greenoaks (plus other investors), AIR plans to use this new funding to hire researchers and expand into the US and Europe.