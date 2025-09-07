AI skills can boost your salary by $18,000: Report Business Sep 07, 2025

If you've got artificial intelligence (AI) skills on your resume, you could be earning a lot more this year.

A Lightcast study of over a billion job postings found that roles needing AI skills pay about 28% higher—roughly $18,000 extra each year.

If you know two or more AI skills, the pay bump can reach up to 43%.

Industries like marketing, finance, human resources, and education are especially on board.