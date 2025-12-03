OpenAI rival Anthropic may launch IPO next year

Anthropic has also held talks with major investment banks about a potential IPO, the Financial Times reported. However, these discussions are still informal and in their early stages. An Anthropic spokesperson told the outlet that it's "fairly standard practice for companies operating at our scale and revenue level to effectively operate as if they are publicly traded companies."

Financial outlook

Anthropic's valuation and revenue projections

Anthropic's valuation has nearly doubled to about $350 billion, up from $183 billion in September. The sharp jump follows a $15 billion joint investment by tech giants Microsoft and NVIDIA, made as part of a strategic partnership to expand their AI capabilities. The company, which was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, is projected to more than double and potentially nearly triple its annualized revenue run rate to around $26 billion next year.