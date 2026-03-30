AI startups raise base salaries and offer equity packages

Startups' software engineering pay up 25%

With only a small pool of standout candidates out there, companies are raising salaries across roles: software engineering pay is up 25% since 2022, and sales and product jobs are seeing bumps too.

Some startups are also adding perks like profit-sharing or faster equity vesting. As Chris Vasquez from Quantum puts it, startup pay can now match big tech.

Other industry observers say teams are focusing on better culture to keep people around.