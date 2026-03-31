AI tools help solo entrepreneurs run businesses in China
Business
AI tools like OpenClaw and Accio Work are making it possible for solo entrepreneurs in China to run their own businesses without big teams.
According to Alibaba, about one-third of its retailers are now one-person shops, using AI for everything from product listings to customer service, basically letting these small business owners do it all.
Alibaba rolls out Accio work assistant
To help out these solo founders, Alibaba rolled out Accio Work, an AI assistant that handles daily e-commerce tasks like logistics, taxes, and marketing.
While OpenClaw is also popular, Alibaba.com president Kuo Zhang says the real challenge is making these tools secure and easy to use, since most people just want simple solutions that work.