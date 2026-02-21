AI will not replace humans, but enhance efficiency: Karan Adani
Business
Karan Adani, head of Adani Ports and SEZ, says AI isn't here to steal jobs—it's here to make work smoother and help companies grow faster.
Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, he admitted that tech can shake things up for workers at first but emphasized retraining and upskilling are key.
In his words, AI will not replace humans but will enhance efficiency.
Adani supports India hosting Formula 1 races again
Adani also shared some stories from his early days learning the ropes at Mundra Port.
On a lighter note, he talked about getting hooked on Formula 1 in Singapore and is all for India hosting F1 races again—he thinks it's great for global exposure and showing off Indian culture.