AI will not replace humans, but enhance efficiency: Karan Adani Business Feb 21, 2026

Karan Adani, head of Adani Ports and SEZ, says AI isn't here to steal jobs—it's here to make work smoother and help companies grow faster.

Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, he admitted that tech can shake things up for workers at first but emphasized retraining and upskilling are key.

In his words, AI will not replace humans but will enhance efficiency.