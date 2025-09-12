AIA Engineering's stock rises on BR report release

Latest financials

For the year ending March 2025, AIA Engineering saw revenue slip to ₹4,287 crore (down from last year), with net profit also dipping a bit to ₹1,048 crore.

Still, their debt stayed super low at 0.07.

In the quarter ending June 2025, they pulled in over ₹1,038 crore revenue and nearly ₹300 crore profit.

AIA Engineering is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.