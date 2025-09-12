Next Article
AIA Engineering's stock rises on BR report release
AIA Engineering's stock rose 2.11% to ₹3,099 on Friday, following the release of the company's FY25 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report—something SEBI now requires.
The report came out alongside their latest annual results and AGM notice, keeping everything transparent for investors.
Latest financials
For the year ending March 2025, AIA Engineering saw revenue slip to ₹4,287 crore (down from last year), with net profit also dipping a bit to ₹1,048 crore.
Still, their debt stayed super low at 0.07.
In the quarter ending June 2025, they pulled in over ₹1,038 crore revenue and nearly ₹300 crore profit.
AIA Engineering is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.