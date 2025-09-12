Next Article
Adani Energy shares gain 2% on impressive earnings report
Adani Energy Solutions's shares climbed 2% to ₹830 on Friday, following an impressive earnings report.
The company posted a big revenue boost for Q1 FY25, earning ₹6,819 crore—up from ₹5,378 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue growth in the last 4 financial years
Between FY21 and FY25, Adani Energy's revenue more than doubled from about ₹9,926 crore to nearly ₹23,767 crore.
Still, profits slipped a bit—net profit dropped to ₹922 crore by FY25 as costs and interest payments grew.
After reporting a net loss of over ₹1,000 crore in the quarter ending June 2024, the company managed to bounce back with positive profits in recent quarters while handling higher expenses and expanding its operations.