Adani Energy shares gain 2% on impressive earnings report

Revenue growth in the last 4 financial years

Between FY21 and FY25, Adani Energy's revenue more than doubled from about ₹9,926 crore to nearly ₹23,767 crore.

Still, profits slipped a bit—net profit dropped to ₹922 crore by FY25 as costs and interest payments grew.

After reporting a net loss of over ₹1,000 crore in the quarter ending June 2024, the company managed to bounce back with positive profits in recent quarters while handling higher expenses and expanding its operations.