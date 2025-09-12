Hyundai Motor India's stock rises 2% on positive financial results

If you're watching the market or just curious about big brands, Hyundai's results show it's staying strong—even if growth slowed a bit. For the year ending March 2025, revenue was ₹69,193cr (a slight dip from last year), and net profit came in at ₹5,640cr. Still, with low debt and a high return on equity (34.61%), Hyundai is keeping things stable.

Dividend declaration and shareholder meeting outcome boost stock

The boost came after Hyundai declared a final dividend of ₹21 per share with an effective date of August 5, 2025, plus updates with the outcome of its recent shareholder meeting announced on September 1, 2025.

These moves appeared to reassure investors and helped push the stock up to finish the week on a high note.