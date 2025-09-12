'Ghaati' was released on September 5

Anushka Shetty takes social media run amid 'Ghaati's poor run

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:53 pm Sep 12, 202503:53 pm

What's the story

Telugu cinema's top star, Anushka Shetty, has announced a short break from social media. In a handwritten note shared on her social media accounts on Friday, she wrote: "Trading blue light to candlelight... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling." The note further added: "See you all soon with more stories and more love... Smile always."