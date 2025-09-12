Anushka Shetty takes social media run amid 'Ghaati's poor run
What's the story
Telugu cinema's top star, Anushka Shetty, has announced a short break from social media. In a handwritten note shared on her social media accounts on Friday, she wrote: "Trading blue light to candlelight... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling." The note further added: "See you all soon with more stories and more love... Smile always."
Film release
Shetty's latest film and her next steps
The handwritten note comes after the release of her action entertainer Ghaati, co-starring Vikram Prabhu. The film, directed by Krish, was released on September 5 and received mixed reviews. Despite the lukewarm response, critics praised Shetty's performance in the film. During its promotions, she expressed interest in playing an out-and-out negative character if a strong role came her way.
Upcoming ventures
Her upcoming projects
Shetty, who has completed 20 years in the film industry, is reportedly listening to new scripts and has a good lineup ahead. She will be making her Malayalam debut with Rojin Thomas's Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer. The film also stars Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva, and Vineeth. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies and written by R Ramanand with Neil D'Cunha as the cinematographer and music by Rahul Subrahmanian.