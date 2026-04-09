Aimtron Electronics wins ₹57.66cr industrial IoT, AI surveillance contracts

Aimtron shares up 113% past year

Aimtron's shares have soared 113% in the past year, way ahead of the broader SME index.

These new deals are set to boost its order book for FY2026-27 (fiscal year 2026-27) and improve capacity utilization at its Vadodara manufacturing facilities.

Whole Time Director Sneh Shah shared that these wins reflect strong customer trust in Aimtron's solutions.

The company is also stepping up training for its team and recently entered the European market, showing it's not slowing down anytime soon.