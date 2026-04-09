Aimtron Electronics wins ₹57.66cr industrial IoT, AI surveillance contracts
Aimtron Electronics, based in Vadodara, just landed ₹57.66 crore worth of contracts for industrial IoT and AI-powered surveillance solutions.
The news sent its stock up by 4.09% on Thursday, rising to ₹910.25 on the NSE SME Emerge platform and even touching ₹940 during the day.
Aimtron shares up 113% past year
Aimtron's shares have soared 113% in the past year, way ahead of the broader SME index.
These new deals are set to boost its order book for FY2026-27 (fiscal year 2026-27) and improve capacity utilization at its Vadodara manufacturing facilities.
Whole Time Director Sneh Shah shared that these wins reflect strong customer trust in Aimtron's solutions.
The company is also stepping up training for its team and recently entered the European market, showing it's not slowing down anytime soon.