Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire after French backlash

Official Languages Committee summons Michael Rousseau

Rousseau has been with Air Canada for nearly 20 years, but his French skills have been questioned since he took the top job in 2021.

Despite promising to improve, his recent admission led to more criticism and even a summons from Parliament's Official Languages Committee.

Political leaders were not impressed either: Mark Carney said it showed a lack of compassion, while Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Rousseau should step down if he could not speak French.