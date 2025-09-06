Air Canada flight attendants complete vote on wages after strike

Air Canada flight attendants have completed voting on a tentative wage agreement, with results expected later today. The agreement was reached on August 19, ending a major four-day strike that saw over 10,000 flight attendants defy government orders to return to work and force Canada 's largest airline back to the negotiating table.

Vote implications Vote only concerns the wage portion of the tentative agreement The vote only concerns the wage portion of the tentative agreement. If rejected, attendants can't take further legal strike action, and the matter would go to arbitration. This could prolong negotiations in a dispute that forced Air Canada to withdraw its financial guidance for 2025. The union has said results will be known after 19:00 GMT (12:30am IST, next day).

Wage dispute Strike highlighted flight attendants' demand for ground pay The strike highlighted North American flight attendants' demand to be paid for the entire duration of their shifts, from check-in to clock-out. This includes Air Canada and several US carriers like United Airlines. They have been challenging a pay structure that mainly compensates cabin crew when an aircraft is in motion.

Union backing Public support for Air Canada's strike also helps United's members Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), said public support for the Air Canada strike also benefits her US members. The AFA represents United's flight attendants who recently rejected a tentative agreement partly over ground pay demands. "The inspirational fight of the Air Canada flight attendants is helpful and creates momentum," Nelson said.

Contract concerns Many flight attendants expressed disappointment over proposed deal Despite securing some important wins in Air Canada's proposed contract, many flight attendants expressed disappointment. They said the overall deal fell short on unpaid labor issues, and some indicated they would vote against it. The proposed four-year deal includes a wage hike of up to 20% for entry-level attendants and 16% for more experienced cabin crew.