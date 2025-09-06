Next Article
GST rate cuts on dairy, fertilizers, and tractors announced
The government just announced GST rate cuts on key items like dairy products, fertilizers, tractors, and even commercial vehicles.
Over 10 crore dairy farmers and cooperatives are set to benefit as milk and paneer get tax exemptions, making it easier for them to earn more.
The changes also address fertilizer pricing issues so essential farm inputs stay affordable.
Cheaper transport vehicles and bio-pesticides
Cheaper tractors and parts mean lower costs for small farmers—especially those juggling different crops or livestock.
With reduced taxes on transport vehicles and bio-pesticides too, logistics get cheaper and sustainable farming gets a boost.
All these moves are meant to make rural life a bit easier while supporting local entrepreneurship and the food industry.