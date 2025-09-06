GST rate cuts on dairy, fertilizers, and tractors announced Business Sep 06, 2025

The government just announced GST rate cuts on key items like dairy products, fertilizers, tractors, and even commercial vehicles.

Over 10 crore dairy farmers and cooperatives are set to benefit as milk and paneer get tax exemptions, making it easier for them to earn more.

The changes also address fertilizer pricing issues so essential farm inputs stay affordable.