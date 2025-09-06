Gold ETFs shine amid global economic uncertainty
Gold ETFs in India just logged their fourth straight month of inflows this August, as more people look for safe spots to park their money with markets feeling shaky and global tensions rising.
While India is seeing inflows, China is pulling out
With stocks stumbling and uncertainty everywhere, investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset.
Globally, gold ETFs pulled in $5.5 billion last month, but while India's piling in, China's actually pulling out thanks to stronger stock markets there.
It all points to Indians playing it safe right now.
Big picture: gold's glittering appeal
Big picture: worries about the economy and talk of US interest rate cuts have many investors on edge.
Most new money came from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), where folks are also nervous about tariffs and recession risks—even as day-to-day ETF trading dipped a bit but over-the-counter gold deals picked up speed.