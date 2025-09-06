India's electronics manufacturing sector grows sixfold to ₹11.5L crore
India's electronics manufacturing sector has witnessed massive growth, expanding sixfold in the last 11 years to become a ₹11.5 lakh crore industry. The development was announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary schemes for this transformation. The sector has also created around 25 lakh jobs during this period, making it a significant contributor to India's economic growth and employment generation.
Exports of electronic products have increased 8 times
Vaishnaw also highlighted that the exports of electronic products have increased eight times in the same period. He said, "In the last 11 years, electronics manufacturing has emerged as a very big sector in India. Electronics production has increased six times, and exports have increased eight times." This is a testament to India's growing presence in the global electronics market and its contribution to international trade.
India has become self-reliant in manufacturing components
Vaishnaw further stressed that India has become self-reliant in manufacturing all components required for electronic products. He said, "If we talk about a mobile phone, then every item of the phone — be it glass, cover, chip, printed circuit board (PCB) or camera module, has started being produced in the country." This highlights India's capability to produce complex electronic devices domestically and reduce dependency on imports.
New factory to manufacture smartphone batteries
Vaishnaw also announced the opening of a new factory in Sohna, Haryana, which will manufacture batteries for smartphones. He said the country needs 50 crore batteries, and one factory can produce 20 crore battery packs. This is another step toward India's self-reliance in electronics manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports for critical components like smartphone batteries.
Vaishnaw appeals citizens to embrace India-made products
Vaishnaw appealed to citizens to embrace India-made products as much as possible. He said, "It is time for a self-reliant India in which everyone is adopting 'Swadeshi' with great enthusiasm." The minister also spoke about the recent GST reforms and how they would reduce prices of various electronic devices like televisions, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and power banks.