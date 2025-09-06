Air Canada flight attendants to vote on new wage agreement
Air Canada flight attendants are deciding whether to accept a new wage agreement after a four-day strike that ended on August 19.
Over 10,000 attendants walked out, pushing the airline back to the negotiating table even as the government tried to intervene.
Voting wraps up by September 6—if they reject the deal, arbitration comes next and could drag out the conflict while hitting Air Canada's financial plans for the year.
Proposed deal offers a 20% pay bump for new attendants
The proposed deal offers a 20% pay bump for new attendants and 16% more for experienced crew, plus better pre-flight pay.
Still, many attendants feel it doesn't really keep up with rising living costs in cities like Toronto.
Union president Mark Hancock shared that this agreement only came together under legal pressure, and plenty of workers think there's still a long way to go before airline pay feels fair.