Air Canada flight attendants to vote on new wage agreement

Proposed deal offers a 20% pay bump for new attendants

The proposed deal offers a 20% pay bump for new attendants and 16% more for experienced crew, plus better pre-flight pay.

Still, many attendants feel it doesn't really keep up with rising living costs in cities like Toronto.

Union president Mark Hancock shared that this agreement only came together under legal pressure, and plenty of workers think there's still a long way to go before airline pay feels fair.