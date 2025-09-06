Next Article
US government now owns 10% of Intel
The US government now owns 10% of Intel, hoping to level up America's chip game against China.
This rare move turns earlier grants from the CHIPS Act into actual shares, aiming to make sure the US leads in advanced chips—especially those powering AI.
It's all about keeping key tech close to home as global competition heats up.
Why the US is going all in on Intel
Intel used to rule chipmaking but lately has been outpaced by Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung.
By investing directly, the US wants less dependence on foreign suppliers—especially with ongoing worries about tensions over Taiwan.
The goal: keep America in control of essential tech and avoid risky supply chain surprises down the road.