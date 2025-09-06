Tamil Nadu government inks ₹15,500cr investment deals with UK, Germany

The Tamil Nadu government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹15,516 crore during its 'TN Rising' investment drive in the UK and Germany. The agreements are expected to create as many as 17,613 jobs in the state. The Hinduja Group of the UK has committed to a major investment of ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Investment details Hinduja Group to invest in EV ecosystem The Hinduja Group has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest in cell and battery manufacturing for EVs, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and EV charging stations. The investment is likely to expand the electric vehicle ecosystem and create over 1,000 jobs. This is part of a broader vision by the Hinduja Group to invest through its various companies in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem.

Expansion announcement AstraZeneca's strategic investment in Tamil Nadu AstraZeneca has announced its third strategic investment in Tamil Nadu in two years. The pharmaceutical giant will be expanding its Global Innovation and Technology Center (GITC) in Chennai with an investment of ₹176 crore. The GITC plays a vital role in AstraZeneca's global operations, enabling high-end research, AI-driven innovation, and technological transformation in healthcare delivery.