Urban Company, 14 other firms to launch IPOs in September

September 2025 is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for India's primary markets, with as many as 15 companies preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) . The month's IPO pipeline is worth over ₹15,000 crore, indicating strong investor demand and market confidence. Among the key players in this upcoming IPO frenzy is Urban Company, which will launch its ₹1,900 crore IPO from September 10-12.

Offering specifics Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share Urban Company, a Gurugram-based home services platform, has set its price band at ₹98-103 per share for the upcoming IPO. The issue consists of a fresh equity sale of ₹472 crore and an offer for sale component of ₹1,428 crore. Early investors such as Accel India, Elevation Capital, and Bessemer India will be partially exiting their positions through this offering.

Additional offerings Other IPOs opening on September 10 Along with Urban Company, two other mainboard offerings will hit the market on September 10. Shringar House of Mangalsutra, a Mumbai-based jewelry manufacturer, will launch its ₹400.95 crore IPO with shares priced between ₹155-165. The company specializes in crafting mangalsutras with American diamonds, pearls, and semi-precious gems. Dev Accelerator (under the DevX brand) will also open its ₹143.35 crore IPO on the same day with a price band of ₹56-61 per share.

Market activity Six SME IPOs to open in September The SME segment is also buzzing with activity, as six companies are planning public issues throughout September. These include Karbonsteel Engineering (₹59.30 crore), Krupalu Metals (₹13.48 crore), and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (₹56.10 crore), which open their subscription windows on September 8. On the listing front, Amanta Healthcare is set to debut on September 9, while six SME companies will debut across BSE and NSE SME platforms during the week.