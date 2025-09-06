Urban Company's ₹1,900cr IPO to kickstart September's IPO frenzy

Imagine Marketing, Shringar, Karbonsteel to join Urban Company

It's not just Urban Company—Shringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator are also launching IPOs on September 10.

The SME sector is buzzing too, with Karbonsteel Engineering and others opening subscriptions on September 8 and 9.

Plus, boAt's parent company Imagine Marketing finally got SEBI approval for its long-awaited IPO, targeting a valuation near ₹13,000 crore after putting plans on hold back in 2022.