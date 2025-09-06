Next Article
Urban Company's ₹1,900cr IPO to kickstart September's IPO frenzy
September 2025 is shaping up to be huge for Indian IPOs—15 companies are hitting the market, aiming to raise over ₹15,000 crore.
Urban Company stands out with its ₹1,900 crore IPO opening September 10-12, priced at ₹98-103 per share.
Imagine Marketing, Shringar, Karbonsteel to join Urban Company
It's not just Urban Company—Shringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator are also launching IPOs on September 10.
The SME sector is buzzing too, with Karbonsteel Engineering and others opening subscriptions on September 8 and 9.
Plus, boAt's parent company Imagine Marketing finally got SEBI approval for its long-awaited IPO, targeting a valuation near ₹13,000 crore after putting plans on hold back in 2022.