Tamil Nadu CM Stalin secures ₹15,516cr in investments from Europe
Tamil Nadu just scored big—Chief Minister MK Stalin secured ₹15,516 crore in new investments from the UK and Germany as part of the ongoing TN Rising Europe investment drive.
These deals are set to bring over 17,600 new jobs to the state.
The Hinduja Group leads with a ₹7,500 crore push into EV batteries and charging stations, giving a major boost to green mobility.
AstraZeneca and Ashok Leyland ramp up investments
AstraZeneca is putting ₹176 crore into expanding its Chennai innovation center—its third investment here in two years.
Ashok Leyland is also stepping up with plans to invest over ₹5,000 crore in next-gen batteries over the next decade.
With these moves, Tamil Nadu is doubling down on tech growth and sustainable development.