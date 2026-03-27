Air India adds 22 extra flights to West Asia
Air India and Air India Express are ramping up their West Asia routes with 22 extra flights on March 27, 2026.
Major Indian cities will now have more direct options to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Muscat, perfect for anyone planning a trip or visiting family.
New routes and additional connections
You'll see new flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, plus extra connections from Mumbai to Riyadh.
Air India Express is also adding flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Muscat, and from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Riyadh.
There are eight flexible (nonscheduled) flights planned for the United Arab Emirates too, depending on airport slots.
Other international routes operating normally
Even with some restrictions at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports (which only allow nonscheduled flights), Air India says all other international routes, including North America, Europe, and Australia, are running as usual.
If your flight gets suspended temporarily, you can easily rebook or get a refund.