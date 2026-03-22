Air India cancels 2,500 flights to West Asia in 3 weeks

Over 750 international flights canceled

Delhi airport saw more than 100 international cancelations in a single day, and Indian carriers canceled approximately 750 international flights over two days amid airspace closures in parts of the Middle East, including Iran, Iraq and Israel.

Some flights to New York (JFK) and Newark are operating with technical stops at Rome's Fiumicino Airport.

With jet fuel prices having more than doubled and airlines applying fuel surcharges to tickets, flying out of India has become pricier.