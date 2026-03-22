Air India cancels 2,500 flights to West Asia in 3 weeks
Air India has canceled around 2,500 flights to West Asia in just three weeks because of the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The airline is running at only around 30% of its normal Middle East schedule, with major routes to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar affected.
CEO Campbell Wilson says they're working hard to keep things moving for travelers.
Over 750 international flights canceled
Delhi airport saw more than 100 international cancelations in a single day, and Indian carriers canceled approximately 750 international flights over two days amid airspace closures in parts of the Middle East, including Iran, Iraq and Israel.
Some flights to New York (JFK) and Newark are operating with technical stops at Rome's Fiumicino Airport.
With jet fuel prices having more than doubled and airlines applying fuel surcharges to tickets, flying out of India has become pricier.
Flight status check recommended for travelers
If you or someone you know is planning international travel from India soon, especially to West Asia or North America, it's worth double-checking your flight status.
The situation shows how quickly global events can shake up travel plans (and wallets), even if you're just trying to get home or head out for a trip.