Air India's new fitness rules may ground staff, cut pay

Air India is set to introduce a new health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew. The move comes as part of the airline's effort to ensure that its cabin crew members meet certain health standards. Under this policy, any crew member who is found underweight, overweight or obese could face derostering (removal from roster) and loss of pay. The assessment will be based on Body Mass Index (BMI).

Policy details Policy defines acceptable BMI readings The new policy defines a 'normal' BMI reading as 18-24.9, which is also the 'desired range' for Air India's cabin crew members. A BMI of less than 18 is considered 'underweight,' but could be acceptable if the member clears medical evaluation and functional assessment. Meanwhile, a BMI between 25-29.9 is classified as 'overweight.' This category remains acceptable provided the crew member passes the functional assessment.

Obesity classification Immediate derostering for those classified as obese Under the new policy, which will come into effect from May 1, a BMI of 30 or above is classified as 'obese.' This category isn't acceptable under the airline's guidelines. If a cabin crew member is found to be obese, they will be immediately derostered and placed on loss of pay until they meet the required standards. The policy also states that those in this category must bring their BMI within acceptable limits within a specified timeframe.

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