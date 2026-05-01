Air India cutting about 100 daily flights from June 2026
Business
Air India is dropping about 100 flights a day from June 2026, thanks to jet fuel prices shooting up.
Routes to Europe, North America, Australia, and Singapore will be impacted.
With costs rising fast, Air India says it's getting tough to keep things running smoothly.
Federation of Indian Airlines seeks relief
Jet fuel now costs $179.46 per barrel, up 80% since February, which is squeezing airlines across the board.
The Federation of Indian Airlines (including IndiGo and SpiceJet) has asked the government for some relief, like lower taxes on fuel and better pricing rules.
If things don't improve soon, more flight cuts could be on the way.