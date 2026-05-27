Air India Express offering up to 50% off on fares
What's the story
Air India Express has launched a major sale, dubbed 'Xpress Sale,' offering up to 50% off on Lite and Value fares. The offer is valid for five million seats across domestic and international routes. The limited-period sale is open for bookings from today to May 31, for travel between June 15 and October 10.
Booking details
Sale available on major booking platforms from tomorrow
The airline has given exclusive early access for bookings on its website and mobile app from today. The sale will be available on all other major booking platforms starting May 28. Passengers who book through Air India Express's website as well as app during this period will enjoy zero convenience fees.
Member perks
Benefits for Tata NeuPass members
Tata NeuPass members also get special benefits during this sale. Logged-in members are eligible for a 20% discount on Business Class fares, which offer extra legroom, complimentary 'Gourmair' hot meals, additional check-in baggage allowance, and 'Xpress Ahead' priority services. They can also avail an extra discount of up to ₹300 on flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins.