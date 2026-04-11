Why Tata Sons chief is worried about Air India's future 

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has warned that Air India is going through a "challenging time." The warning comes as the airline struggles to recover from record losses and address ongoing operational issues. Chandrasekaran made the remarks during an employee town hall meeting at the Air India Group headquarters in Gurugram yesterday.

Resilience reminder Air India employees praised for their resilience Chandrasekaran praised Air India employees for their resilience in the face of challenges. He said, "Air Indians have shown great tenacity in dealing with a perfect storm, and we must continue with the same spirit that has been demonstrated." The Tata Group chairman also stressed on the importance of staying focused on execution and what is within their control.

Future outlook Bright future ahead for Air India, says Chandrasekaran Chandrasekaran was optimistic about Air India's future, saying, "Our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambition." However, he also acknowledged the airline's present difficulties. He said these challenges are most visible in the airline industry. The meeting comes at a critical time for Air India as it prepares to report its biggest annual loss yet and bids farewell to CEO Campbell Wilson.

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External pressures External factors impacting airline's financial performance Chandrasekaran said external factors are hurting Air India's financial performance. A deadly crash, rising fuel costs, and detours around banned Pakistani airspace have driven up costs. These challenges, compounded by reroutes due to Middle East conflicts, are increasing flight times and blunting the airline's edge on key US and European routes. This could jeopardize its multi-year turnaround plan.

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