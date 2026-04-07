Air India hits turbulence as CEO Campbell Wilson resigns

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position, Reuters reported citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. His departure comes as the airline continues to face heavy losses and increased regulatory scrutiny after a Boeing crash last year that killed 260 people. Wilson was appointed in 2022 on a five-year contract, which was set to end in July 2027.

Financial woes Air India's financial struggles amid geopolitical challenges Air India has been dealing with multiple challenges, especially in a difficult geopolitical environment and an unstable Indian market. A group of new businesses under Tata Sons is expected to incur a collective loss of some ₹29,000 crore in FY26, much higher than the earlier estimate of ₹5,700 crore. Among these loss-making ventures, Air India is the biggest contributor with losses projected at ₹20,000 crore for FY26.

External pressures External factors contributing to airline's losses The Times of India reported that several external factors have contributed to Air India's losses. These include Pakistan's airspace closure, rising crude prices above $100 per barrel, and the Ahmedabad flight crash. The airline has been operating at a loss since Tata acquired it in 2022, with financial pressure intensifying after Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.

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Operational challenges Geopolitical tensions and their potential impact on Air India Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly a prolonged US-Israel-Iran war, could further impact Air India's profitable western routes. In December, Air India acknowledged the need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture. "Holding management fully accountable for Air India's FY26 losses would be 'unfair and analytically lazy'," Thomas Kuruvilla, managing partner of Arthur D Little, told ToI.

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