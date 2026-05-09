Air India may suspend routes, defer salary hikes

Air India , one of the leading airlines in the country, is considering reducing flight frequencies or even suspending services on certain routes. The move comes as some flights have become less profitable or are now loss-making due to airspace constraints. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, revealed this during a recent town hall meeting with staff members.

Strategic changes Deferring annual increments During the meeting, Wilson also announced some cost-saving measures. These include deferring annual increments and urging employees to cut down on discretionary spending. "We will continue to do the things that improve revenues and continue to do things to improve costs," Wilson said, emphasizing the airline's commitment to financial stability amid these challenges.

Flight operations Need to be agile to change our network: Wilson Currently, Air India has a fleet of around 190 planes and operates some 8,000 flights weekly. However, Wilson noted that certain routes are no longer as profitable or are now loss-making due to airspace constraints. He said the airline would either reduce frequency or suspend these routes entirely, but would return when circumstances change. "We need to be agile to change our network," he told staff members during the meeting.

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