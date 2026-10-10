Air India offering big discounts for students: Check offers
What's the story
Air India is offering a flat 10% discount on domestic base fares for eligible one-way and round-trip bookings made by October 20. The offer can be availed through the airline's website or mobile app by selecting 'student' under concession type while booking. The airline's year-round student program also offers up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares, an extra baggage allowance of up to 10kg, and one complimentary date change on eligible bookings.
Qualification
Eligibility criteria for domestic benefits
To avail the domestic student benefits, passengers must be at least 12 years old on their date of travel and enrolled in a full-time course of at least one academic year.
Students may have to show proof, like a student ID card or acceptance letter, at check-in.
Those booking through Air India's website/app can also get a 50% discount on convenience fees.
International travel
Free date change on international flights
Air India is also offering one free date change on eligible international flights booked through its website or mobile app by October 15.
The offer is valid for flights between India and Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia.
It applies to one-way and round-trip bookings across all cabin classes, but requests must be made at least 72 hours before departure with fare difference applicable.
Additional perks
Air India Express offers up to 15% off base fares
Air India Express is also offering students up to 15% off base fares with promo code VIBES.
The offer is valid on bookings made through the airline's website or mobile app until March 31, 2027.
Other benefits include an extra check-in baggage allowance of up to 10kg, a reduced date-change fee for domestic (₹99) and international flights (₹249), and no convenience fees on Flex Fare bookings.