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Air India resumes 10 weekly flights between Toronto, New Delhi
Air India is using new wide-bodied Boeing aircraft

Air India resumes 10 weekly flights between Toronto, New Delhi

By Akash Pandey
Aug 01, 2026
05:42 pm
What's the story

Air India has resumed its 10 weekly flights between Toronto and New Delhi. The resumption comes after a temporary reduction in frequencies due to the US-Iran war. The airline is now using its new wide-bodied Boeing aircraft on these routes and expanding its services to Mumbai. The first flight with Air India's new B787-9 was launched on Saturday, restoring daily service between Toronto and New Delhi.

Enhanced service

New aircraft to elevate passenger experience

Seven out of the 10 weekly flights on this route will be operated by the new aircraft.

This move is aimed at introducing Air India's all-new cabin product and onboard experience to Canada for the first time.

The new aircraft will result in "significantly elevating passenger experience," a company release said.

Operational expansion

Expansion of Canada operations for winter season

Air India has also announced an expansion of its Canada operations for the Winter 2026-27 season.

This includes a new non-stop service between Toronto and Mumbai, and an increase in overall capacity between the two countries by 4,400 seats every month.

In the upcoming winter season, Air India will operate 20 flights per week from Canada to India.

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Seasonal service

Seasonal Toronto-Mumbai service to be operated thrice weekly

The seasonal Toronto-Mumbai service will be operated thrice weekly, along with 10 weekly flights from Toronto to Delhi and seven weekly flights from Vancouver to Delhi.

"Canada is one of Air India's most important international markets with deep people-to-people connections driving strong demand for travel," said Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal.

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Operational challenges

Temporary reduction in flights due to geopolitical developments

Air India had temporarily reduced its flights to five weekly services between Toronto and Delhi from June to July.

The decision was made due to "unprecedented fuel prices and broader geopolitical developments" that impacted flight operating conditions.

Despite these challenges, the airline has continued its commitment toward serving one of the world's largest Indian diaspora communities in Canada.

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