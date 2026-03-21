Air India retrains pilots to operate Dreamliners on longer routes
Business
Air India is bringing in more pilots for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners as flight times to Europe and the UK have gotten longer due to airspace restrictions.
To keep things running smoothly and avoid pilot burnout, the airline has nearly finished retraining 28 to 30 pilots from Boeing 777s who will start flying Dreamliners next month.
Narrow-body pilots to begin conversion training
On top of that, about 15 narrow-body pilots will begin B787 (Dreamliner) conversion training from March 23, 2026.
With ongoing airspace closures, like Pakistan's, and rising geopolitical tensions making routes even trickier, Air India is retraining and converting pilots and is expected to provide regular updates to aviation authorities on pilot availability.