Air India retrains pilots to operate Dreamliners on longer routes Business Mar 21, 2026

Air India is bringing in more pilots for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners as flight times to Europe and the UK have gotten longer due to airspace restrictions.

To keep things running smoothly and avoid pilot burnout, the airline has nearly finished retraining 28 to 30 pilots from Boeing 777s who will start flying Dreamliners next month.