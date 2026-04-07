Your Air India flights might become costlier soon
What's the story
Air India has announced a revision in its fuel surcharge structure for both domestic and international flights. The new rates will be effective from April 8 and April 10, respectively. The airline's decision comes in light of the sharp rise in global jet fuel prices, which have nearly doubled in recent weeks.
Surcharge
Distance-based surcharge for domestic flights
For the domestic flights, Air India is moving from a flat surcharge to a distance-based one. The revised rates will range from ₹299 for flights up to 500km to ₹899 for those over 2,000km per passenger per sector. This change comes after the government's decision to limit the increase in domestic aviation turbine fuel prices by 25%, enabling airlines to adopt a more calibrated pricing strategy.
Group-wide application
Surcharge applicable to entire Air India group
The revised fuel surcharge will be applicable across the entire Air India group, including Air India Express flights. However, tickets issued before the effective dates will not attract the revised surcharge unless passengers make changes requiring fare recalculation. The airline has also introduced higher fuel surcharges on international routes due to no price controls on aviation fuel.
Regional charges
International fuel surcharges vary by region
Air India's international fuel surcharge varies by region, starting from $24 for SAARC countries and going up to $280 for North America and Australia. Other regions include West Asia ($50), parts of Southeast Asia ($100), Singapore ($60), Africa ($130), and Europe (including the United Kingdom) at $205. The airline has clarified these surcharges don't fully cover the steep rise in fuel costs and it continues to bear some of the burden.