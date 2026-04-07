Your Air India flights might become costlier soon

Air India has announced a revision in its fuel surcharge structure for both domestic and international flights. The new rates will be effective from April 8 and April 10, respectively. The airline's decision comes in light of the sharp rise in global jet fuel prices, which have nearly doubled in recent weeks.

Surcharge Distance-based surcharge for domestic flights For the domestic flights, Air India is moving from a flat surcharge to a distance-based one. The revised rates will range from ₹299 for flights up to 500km to ₹899 for those over 2,000km per passenger per sector. This change comes after the government's decision to limit the increase in domestic aviation turbine fuel prices by 25%, enabling airlines to adopt a more calibrated pricing strategy.

Group-wide application Surcharge applicable to entire Air India group The revised fuel surcharge will be applicable across the entire Air India group, including Air India Express flights. However, tickets issued before the effective dates will not attract the revised surcharge unless passengers make changes requiring fare recalculation. The airline has also introduced higher fuel surcharges on international routes due to no price controls on aviation fuel.

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