Air India to restart routes paused by Middle East conflict
Business
Air India is looking to restart some of its international routes that were paused during the recent Middle East conflict.
With a U.S.-Iran deal signed in April 2026, airspace is expected to reopen and oil prices have dropped, making it easier and cheaper for planes to fly again.
Campbell Wilson says flights could return
CEO Campbell Wilson updated employees that if things keep improving, some suspended flights could return.
While popular routes like Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Shanghai were put on hold, Air India still runs over 1,200 international flights every month and is working with authorities to get back to full strength as soon as possible.