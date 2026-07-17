Air India to restore most domestic, international routes by September
Business
After months of flight disruptions thanks to airspace closures, aircraft shortages, and pricey fuel, Air India is gearing up to bring back most of its domestic and international routes by September.
DGCA data showed a sharp dip: 22% fewer international flights and five percent fewer domestic ones in April and May, but things are looking up as jet fuel prices settle down and more planes become available.
Air India resumes Europe, limits US
If you've got plans for Europe, good news: flights like Delhi-Paris, Delhi-Zurich, and Delhi-Rome are returning to their usual schedules.
Meanwhile, some North American routes aren't quite there yet: Chicago remains suspended and Washington's service is limited due to ongoing aircraft upgrades.