Air India trims international June July flights, Campbell Wilson says

Air India long haul routes hit

Long-haul international flights are taking the biggest hit, while domestic routes have also been affected, though to a lesser extent due to government fuel price caps.

Even after raising ticket prices and adding fuel surcharges, Air India hasn't been able to offset all expenses, which has led to fewer people booking tickets.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have also forced airlines like Air India to adjust their plans, with Wilson emphasizing that reopening key routes would really help smooth things out.