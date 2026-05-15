Air India welcomes 2nd customized 787-9 Dreamliner VT-AWB in Delhi
Business
Air India just welcomed its second customized Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, fresh from Charleston in the United States.
The new plane (VT-AWB) landed in Delhi on Friday, bringing Air India's Dreamliner count to 33, including six that came from Vistara.
Air India modernizes fleet post-2022 privatization
This new Dreamliner sports Air India's updated look and is part of a bigger push to modernize the fleet and make long-haul flights more comfortable.
Since privatization in 2022, Air India has been working to step up its international game, now flying over 190 aircraft and aiming for a better travel experience on global routes.