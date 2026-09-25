Air IQ files ₹1,000 cr IPO with 60% promoter sale
Business
Air IQ, a travel tech firm from Siliguri, is planning to raise around ₹1,000 crore through an IPO.
They just filed the paperwork with SEBI, and the offering will be a mix of new shares and shares sold by existing promoters: about 60% of the total comes from this promoter sale.
Air IQ proceeds fund tech, expansion
The money raised will help Air IQ boost its working capital, invest in new tech, and expand its business.
This move comes as India's stock market is buzzing, over 80 companies have already gone public this year, raising nearly ₹1.10 lakh crore.
Air IQ stands out for connecting airlines, hotels, and travel agencies on one platform to make booking trips smoother for everyone involved.