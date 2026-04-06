Your AirAsia X flights are about to become costlier

Budget airline AirAsia X has announced a hike in its fares, owing to the spike in oil prices triggered by the ongoing US- Iran war. The company has increased its fuel surcharges by nearly 20% and raised ticket prices by 31-40%. The decision comes amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has led to several airspace closures and a global oil crisis.

Strategic decisions AirAsia X's expansion plans remain intact Despite the challenges posed by the US-Iran war, AirAsia X remains committed to its expansion plans. The airline's co-founder Tony Fernandes announced that they are still going ahead with their proposed hub in Bahrain. The first flight from Kuala Lumpur to London via this new hub is scheduled for June 26. This comes as part of AirAsia X's strategy to expand its footprint beyond Asia.

Fuel challenges Impact of US-Iran war on global oil prices The ongoing US-Iran conflict has resulted in the closure of several airspaces and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. This has triggered a global oil and energy crisis, with jet fuel prices skyrocketing to as high as $300 per barrel in some markets. The situation has left Indian airlines struggling with key routes being affected by the war.

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