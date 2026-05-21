Airbnb adds airport transfers, baggage storage and grocery delivery
Airbnb just announced it's going way beyond home rentals.
Soon, you'll be able to book airport transfers (thanks to Welcome Pickups), stash your bags safely with Bounce in 175 cities, and get groceries delivered right to your stay, all through the Airbnb app.
CEO Brian Chesky says it's all about Airbnb wants to "become an ecosystem of services" that makes travel smoother.
Airbnb launching car rentals this summer
Grocery delivery is rolling out to more than 25 US cities first, with global plans in the works.
This summer, Airbnb will launch car rentals and expand hotel listings in hotspots like New York and Paris.
They're also testing bundles: think booking a ski cabin plus gear or a car together.
All these upgrades could boost Airbnb's annual revenue by more than $1 billion if things go as planned.