Airbnb adds airport transfers, baggage storage and grocery delivery Business May 21, 2026

Airbnb just announced it's going way beyond home rentals.

Soon, you'll be able to book airport transfers (thanks to Welcome Pickups), stash your bags safely with Bounce in 175 cities, and get groceries delivered right to your stay, all through the Airbnb app.

CEO Brian Chesky says it's all about Airbnb wants to "become an ecosystem of services" that makes travel smoother.