Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky calls India a core growth engine Business May 21, 2026

Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky just called India "one of the core engines of growth," thanks to a booming middle class and Gen Z's love for travel.

Right now, 80% of Airbnb's business in India is driven by domestic travel.

Chesky says, "And I think one day it will be one of the biggest markets in the world on Airbnb."