Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky calls India a core growth engine
Business
Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky just called India "one of the core engines of growth," thanks to a booming middle class and Gen Z's love for travel.
Right now, 80% of Airbnb's business in India is driven by domestic travel.
Chesky says, "And I think one day it will be one of the biggest markets in the world on Airbnb."
Airbnb plans AI tools for India
India has Airbnb's largest office outside the US a sign they're all in here.
Chesky shared plans to bring AI tools, car rentals, and more to make Airbnb a full-on travel platform for Indians.
He also pointed out that first-time Indian travelers really care about safety and quality, so those are top priorities as they expand.