Airbus A350-1000ULR completes 1st Toulouse flight as world's longest-range jet
The Airbus A350-1000ULR, now officially the world's longest-range passenger jet, has finished its first flight out of Toulouse.
This plane can fly an incredible 9,700 nautical miles without stopping: think Sydney to London in one go, no layovers needed.
It's a big win for Qantas's Project Sunrise, which aims to support nonstop ultra-long-haul flights and Qantas's broader long-haul strategy.
A350-1000ULR seats 238 Qantas orders 12
This upgraded A350 packs a huge extra fuel tank and fits 238 passengers across four classes, with special cooling systems to keep things comfy on super long trips.
Qantas is getting 12 of these jets, with the second scheduled for April 2027 and the first to be delivered after flight testing is completed.
so get ready for some seriously long nonstop flights without the usual airport-hopping hassle.