Airbus A350-1000ULR completes 1st Toulouse flight as world's longest-range jet

A350-1000ULR seats 238 Qantas orders 12

This upgraded A350 packs a huge extra fuel tank and fits 238 passengers across four classes, with special cooling systems to keep things comfy on super long trips.

Qantas is getting 12 of these jets, with the second scheduled for April 2027 and the first to be delivered after flight testing is completed.

so get ready for some seriously long nonstop flights without the usual airport-hopping hassle.