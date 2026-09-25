Airbus finds coating issue on about a dozen IndiGo A321neos
Business
Airbus has found a coating issue on the fuselage of about a dozen IndiGo A321neo aircraft during some standard rework.
The flaw affects the surface protection in the lower front part of the aircraft, but Airbus says there is no risk to safety, so flights are not being grounded.
IndiGo repaint parts within 2 years
IndiGo will need to repaint parts of these planes within two years, but there is no need for major repairs or disassembly of any components.
Air India's A321neo jets are not affected by this problem.
Airbus reassures that after rework, everything will be back to normal and up to design standards.