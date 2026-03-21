Airlines may ground planes, cut flights amid Gulf war fallout
Big names like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are warning they might have to ground planes and cut flights by 10-15% from March 29, 2026.
The main reason? Costs are soaring amid the war in the Gulf that has disrupted routes, making it harder for airlines to keep things running smoothly.
Aviation fuel prices just jumped nearly 6%
Aviation fuel prices just jumped nearly 6% in major cities, fuel alone now eats up about 40% of airline expenses.
Plus, with Gulf airspace closed for weeks, many planes are stuck on the ground racking up parking fees.
Airlines are asking the government for relief
To cope, airlines may start trimming jobs (especially non-flying roles) and cut flights to smaller cities.
They're asking the government for relief on price caps and airport charges so they can keep flying without slashing more routes or staff.