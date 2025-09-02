Airtel Money is eyeing a $4B IPO in 2026

Airtel Africa Plc, one of Africa's largest telecom operators, is working with Citigroup Inc for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its mobile money unit, Airtel Money. The company is currently in talks with investors in Dubai and considering a deal that could value Airtel Money at over $4 billion.

Business strategy Airtel Africa committed to listing in H1 2026 Airtel Africa has not yet decided on the timing, location, or size of the deal. However, a spokesperson for the company confirmed its commitment to listing its mobile money business in H1 2026. The fast-growing mobile money unit already has 45.8 million customers as of June quarter-end, and an annualized transaction value of $162 billion.

Financial growth Previous investments in Airtel Money In 2021, TPG Inc invested $200 million in Airtel Money at a valuation of $2.65 billion, while Mastercard invested $100 million. An affiliate of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund also took a stake in the company later that year. The potential IPO is part of Airtel Africa's strategy to tap into Africa's fast-growing fintech market and its young population increasingly using technology for banking services.